CULLMAN — Lionel David McCurley, age 78, of Cullman, Alabama passed away at Cullman Regional on Saturday, October 30, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Lionel was born November 26, 1942 in Winston County, Alabama.
Lionel is survived by his loving wife of 40 years: Frances Macon McCurley; his daughter, Gina (Tim) Wade; his son, Brian (Belinda) McCurley; his sister, Carolyn Brosmer.
Lionel was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie David and Rilla McGill McCurley.
Lionel was a loving man, he will truly be missed by all who knew him. In his retirement years, he enjoyed playing golf, enjoyed the lake, and fishing. He was a HUGE Alabama Fan. As away to honor Lionel and celebrate his memory, the family asked if everyone would wear Alabama for his services.
A celebration of life visitation for Lionel will be held Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home, 1901 2nd Avenue, N.W., Cullman, Alabama 35055. A celebration of life graveside service will occur Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Vinemont Baptist Cemetery, 787 County Road 1343, Vinemont, AL 35179.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mossservicefh.com for the McCurley family.
