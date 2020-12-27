CLARKSVILLE — Graveside service for Lisa Carol Terry, 51, of Clarksville, will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Penny Cemetery, at 11:00 a.m. with Parkway Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Terry, who died Thursday, December 17, 2020, was born August 20, 1969.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Terry; father, Byron (Judy) McKinney; mother, Bertha Cannon; sons, Ed (Jen) Watford, Brian (LaKeisha) Watford, Jeremy Watford, Matthew (Jenna) Watford, Anthony Terry; daughter, Emma Terry; brothers, Patrick (Diana) McKinney, Lokey McKinney; sister, Vannessa (Rex) Gallion; and eight grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Ed Watford, Brian Watford, Jeremy Watford, Matthew Watford, Matthew Smith, and Anthony Glenn.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Terry and Thomas Terry.
