DECATUR
Lisa George, age 58, loving mother of three, and amazing wife of 32 years to husband David George, passed away suddenly in her home the evening of Wednesday August 17th. Lisa was born on March 21, 1964, to father Richard Mercadante and mother Lucille Walsh in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Lisa is loved fiercely by children, Matthew George, Noah George, and Samuel George, and baby Ryan George a full-term miscarriage…and also by siblings, Rick Mercadante, Mark Mercadante, David Mercadante, Donna Eigar, and Gary Walsh.
Mr. and Mrs. George met in Huntsville, Alabama working on the Space Station Program for NASA and the Boeing Company. The love spell cast by Mr. George upon Mrs. George never faded nor did she run away from home….as could have been expected.
Well known in the Decatur community for her selfless nature, Lisa stayed home serving her children and husband, and later in life served as in home caretaker for several retired ladies the past 15 years. Each lady in the end considered her like a daughter.
The names enriched by Lisa’s life are beyond counting. Some of the precious that precede her in death are Dad Frank Walsh, Aunt Muriel Abams, and Uncle Tom Mercadante.
Lisa George’s lifetime of loving and her lovely nature was possible because Jesus is her Lord.
She was very, very special to all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services for Mrs. George will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Shelton Funeral Home. A viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Midway Memorial Gardens in Moulton, AL.
Shelton Funeral Home is assisting the family.
