HARTSELLE — Graveside service for Loyd Tarten Howard, age 86 of Hartselle, will be Monday, September 14, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Hartselle Memory Gardens Cemetery, with Brother Ben Bates officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday evening, at the funeral home.
Mr. Howard, who was born May 13, 1934 in Morgan County to Otis Howard and Opal Plemons Howard, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
He retired from Sterling Plumbing- Owens Corning Fiberglass- Worthington Corporation, where he worked in Maintenance.
He loved to deer hunt, fish, the Alabama Crimson Tide and going to the pool room in Hartselle. He enjoyed the outdoors, bush-hogging, mowing grass, watching the birds, especially the hummingbirds, and was a wonderful family man who was proud of the fact that he and Sarah had been married 70 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Shadrix Howard; three sons, Larry Stephen Howard, of Huntsville, Gary Howard, of Birmingham, and Loyd Wayne Howard (Gail), of Hartselle; two daughters, Joan Stone (Dale), of Cherokee, and Tammy Tallent (Clay), of Huntsville; one sister, Martha Stephenson, of Hartselle.
eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren
Brian Wilbanks, Noah VanWinkle, Bobby Hunter, Albert VanWinkle, Jordan VanWinkle and Dale Stone will serve as Pallbearers.
