ELKMONT — Loeita Compton Locke, 95, of Elkmont, Alabama passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Locke was born on August 14, 1924 to William Merritt Compton and Mary Elizabeth Cook. She was a homemaker that was a life-long resident of Elkmont and a member of Elkmont United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband ,Aubie Addison Locke, parents, grandson, Erik Tillery, daughter, Judy Bowers, five sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by one son Richard A. Locke (Cheryl) of Birmingham, AL, two daughters Gaye Tillery of Athens, AL and Dianne L. Perry (Mac) of Decatur, AL, one sister Ruth Black of Elkmont, AL, six grandchildren Andy Campbell (Nanci) of St. Simons, GA, Alisha Tillery of Winfield, AL, Darren Tillery (Susie) of Cullman, AL, Haley Davis (Brandon) of Athens, AL, Courtney Perry of Brooklyn, NY, Jennifer Perry (Tamal) of Brooklyn, NY, 13 great-grandchildren and seven great- great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from noon-2 p.m. in the McConnell Memorial Chapel with a Chapel service to follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Thom Porter officiating.
Burial will take place at Athens Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Gary Compton, Merritt Stewart, Donald Black, Tracy Compton, Howard Hobbs, Jr. and Louis Haney, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Elkmont United Methodist Church, Hospice of Limestone County or your favorite charity.
