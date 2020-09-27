DECATUR — Funeral service for Lois Faye Guyse Livingston, age 81, of Decatur, will be Monday, September 28, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with her grandson, Brother Steadman Livingston and Brother Chuck Bass officiating, with burial in the Shoal Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m., until service time on Monday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Livingston, who was born November 14, 1938, in Morgan County, to Homer Carl Guyse and Edna Mae Compton Guyse, died on Friday, September 25, 2020, at her home. She was a lifelong, active member of Shoal Creek Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and was a member of WMU. She was an artist, loved her flowers and got lots of enjoyment from teaching Bible study and art, and was a homemaker and owned and operated Lois Wedding and Gift Store.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her step-mother, Maggie Guyse; her husband, William Carrell Livingston; brother, Carl Guyse; and sister, Carolyn Aldridge.
She is survived by three sons, William Keith Livingston (Brie), Anthony Carrell “Tony” Livingston (Hope), and Homer Craig Livingston (Judith); two brothers, Allen Guyse and Joe Shull; sister, Wanda Gallien; ten grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
John Henry Livingston, Boone Livingston, Chandler Livingston, Hunter Livingston, Todd Hormel and Tyler Hormel will serve as pallbearers.
Tyler Rutherford, Aaron McGill and C.J. Ennis will be honorary pallbearers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.