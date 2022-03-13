MT. HOPE — Lois Marie King, 66, died March 10, 2022. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m., on Sunday at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., on Monday, in the chapel. with burial in Union Hill Cemetery.
Lois was the wife of Harold King for 47 years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.