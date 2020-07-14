DECATUR — Lois Louise Schell, 91 of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Decatur Health and Rehab. Mrs. Schell was born July 22, 1928 to Oscar Pace and Beulah Grush Pace.
She is survived by her grandson, Oscar Snyder (Tonia) and friend, Kathleen Moore (Harold).
Preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Schell; sons, Ernest Snyder and Alfred Snyder; parents, Oscar and Beulah Pace; and siblings, Lela Johnson and Charles Pace.
