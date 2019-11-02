TRINITY — A Celebration of Life Service for Lois Mae “Oisie” Terry, 90, of Trinity will be Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home with Scotty Brackin officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Terry is survived by her brother, Aubrey Anderson; grandchildren, Beth Bachuss (Joe) and Mikie Hazard (Lisa); son-in-law, Mike Hazard; great-grandchildren, Terry, Lorelei and Spencer and niece, Ann Nix (Boyce).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold L. Terry, Jr.; daughter, Connie Hazard; brother, Homer C. Anderson and sister, Gladys Reed.
Mrs. Terry was kind, funny, stubborn and tough. She was a caretaker to all and loved her family fiercely. She will be deeply missed.
