DECATUR — In memory of Lola G. Ogle “Mutt,” born to Dewey Hughes and Grace Hughes on December 8, 1948, left this heavenly earth on October 13, 2020 at the of age 71. She was a loving sister, mother, stepmother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many. Ms. Ogle worked as a mental health worker for almost 20 years and at Valley Upholstery for many more years. She will be greatly missed with continuous love by so many.
Ms. Ogle was preceded in death by her father and mother; one son, Todd; two brothers, Buster and Jimmy Hughes; one sister, Joy; and one granddaughter, Skyler Cato.
She left behind two brothers, Wayne and Dewey Lee; two sisters, Janet and Melody; daughters, Angie Atchley (Mike) and LaRhonda Cato (Dusty); four granddaughters, Alexandria, Jade, Morgan and Elisabeth; two grandsons, Braxton and Elijah, and one great-granddaughter, Hazel-Grace.
We would like to thank Decatur Health and Rehab for the care given to her during her stay.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery.
