HARTSELLE — Lola June Williamson Sutterfield passed from this life at the age of 87 after suffering with Alzheimer’s and Vascular Dementia. She was formerly from Stratford, Texas and passed away on August 7, 2022 at Summerford Nursing Home in Falkville, Alabama.
June, the youngest of three children, was born on June 24, 1935, at home in Lexington, Oklahoma, to her parents, Nolan Orville Williamson, and Ina Geno Williamson.
She grew up and went to school in the Ladd community.
June is preceded in death by her parents, Nolan and Ina Williamson; her son, Larry Wayne Sutterfield; her husband, Charles Junior “Chuck” Sutterfield; a great-grandson, Korbyn Dawson Kaberna; her sister, Allie Viola Rollins; and brother, Andrew Orville “Andy” Williamson; six sisters-in-law and seven brothers-in-law.
June is survived by her three daughters, Charlotte Malone (Mike), Hartselle, Alabama; Rhonda Lewis (Keith), Clayton, New Mexico; and Brenda Acker, Stratford, Texas. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Helen McVeigh of Las Vegas, Nevada; nine grandchildren, Randy Sutterfield (Destiny); Sandra Jefferson (Dale); Devin Malone (Janelle); Brian Malone (Hidemi); Nicklas Lewis (Sarah); Keitha Tovar (Jared); Shannon Hensley; Clayton Acker (Nichole); and Jordon Acker (Britt); 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and too many to mention, loving nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
June met the love of her life, a young man, Charles “Chuck” Junior Sutterfield, while on a double date with her best friend. In January 1952, he asked Miss June to marry him, and on September 16, 1952, they were married in Noble, Oklahoma.
In the early 50’s, June and Chuck became Christians and started attending the Church of Christ after they married. June and Chuck were members of the Stratford Church of Christ somewhere between 50 and 60 years. They loved going to Church and taking their children. June taught a Sunday school class and always loved helping with Vacation Bible School. She loved cooking and preparing dishes to help with funeral lunches for the families. She and Chuck enjoyed the fellowship of Sunday lunches together with the Stratford Church. One of her favorite times at the Stratford Church of Christ was attending the Ladies Bible Class. She enjoyed her friends, Olene Caraway and Chloe Morgan and felt they brought so much to the Ladies Class. June always aspired to be a better Christian.
After moving to Hartselle, Charlotte would bring June to the Hartselle Church of Christ whenever June was able. You could tell she really enjoyed being at church and worshiping God. There was always a smile on her face that said, “I’m so glad to be here today”.
Charlotte said, “It has been very hard to see the transformation that this cruel disease has had on her. My mom was the most loving and kind person. She was a person that others enjoyed being around, she basically lived the by Golden Rule and the philosophy that ‘If you can’t say something nice, then just keep quiet and don’t say anything at all’.”
Services will be held in Texas at Stratford Cemetery with the assistance of Beeson-Morrison Funeral Directors at 2:00 PM on August 13, 2022, at Stratford Church of Christ. No visitation is scheduled.
