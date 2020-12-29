DECATUR — Lonnie Gerald Fuller, known by all as Gerald, the first son of the late Lonnie Griggs Fuller and Erma Kyle Fuller, passed from this life early Christmas morning 2020. Gerald was resident of Decatur, AL and Lebanon, TN.
Gerald was born in Trinity, AL on March 28, 1939. He graduated from Trinity High School in 1958, where he lettered in varsity baseball and basketball. After high school, in 1963, he entered the U.S. Army where he served two years active service and retired in 1993 from the U.S. Army Reserve where he attained the rank of Sergeant First Class.
Also, a craftsman woodworker and general contractor, Gerald worked until his retirement in 2000 as the owner of Your Home Improvement Center and numerous other ventures.
He met and married the love of his life, Doris Morgan Fuller in 1963. They remained married for 35 years until her death in 1998. Together they built a life and home with four children, Michael, Richard, Jeffery and Kristi.
In 2000 Gerald was lucky to find love again and met and married Ann Spence of Hermitage, TN. They remained married until her death in 2007.
Gerald was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and served God and his church diligently until his death. As part of his service to the church, Gerald volunteered his time and skills to the Church of Christ Disaster Relief traveling the country bringing assistance to those affected by disaster.
Gerald was predeceased by his parents, Lonnie Griggs Fuller and Erma Kyle Fuller; his first wife, Doris Morgan Fuller; his second wife, Anne Spence Fuller; his brother, Ronald Fuller and his son, Mike (Doris) Fuller.
He is survived by two sisters, Betty Owens of Priceville and Rachel James of Trinity; son, Rick (Judith) Fuller of West Point, MS; son, Jeff (Rachel) Fuller of Orlando, FL; daughter, Kristi Fuller of Decatur; five grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Services will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur on Wednesday December 30, 2020. The family will receive visitors at 1 p.m. and the services will be conducted at 2 p.m. The services will be conducted by Dwight Spurlock of Lebanon, TN and Chris Jones of Dothan.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Church of Christ Disaster Relief in Nashville TN and/or Maywood Christian Camp Hamilton, Alabama.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.