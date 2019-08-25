COURTLAND — Lonnie Henderson, 60, of Courtland, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Visitation will be from 5 till 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the funeral home with Bro. Scottie Letson officiating. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Marti Mayo; children, Lonnie Ray Henderson (Chasity); Joseph Henderson (Kelley); Amy Lynn Henderson and stepson, Dalton Logan; six grandchildren; brothers, Anthony Henderson, Timmy Henderson (Tina), Jeffery Henderson (Mechelle), Johnny Henderson (Shelia), Donald Henderson (Martha), Danny Henderson, and Mitchell Henderson (Amanda).
Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents, Claudie Jr. and Ruby Rosilee Henderson; and brother, Joseph Michael Henderson.
Pallbearers will be Dillon Henderson, Nick Henderson, Chris Henderson, Shane Kirby, Roman Freeman and Dalton Logan.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
