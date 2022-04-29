DECATUR — Lora Faye Pledger, 91, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2022. She was born July 23, 1930 in Natural Bridge, Alabama to the parents of Luther Roy Thomas and Annie Lew Dodd. She was married to Mark Otis Pledger for 58 years and they had two children, Dennis and Cathy.
Lora was a member of The Village of Faith Church. She was a beloved school bus driver for many years, she loved watching sports, playing games, talking with friends and singing alto from the church pew.
She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Willson and Randy Smith; granddaughters, Christi Moll, Lori (Ben) Buchanan, Becky Pledger, Monica Sylvester and great-grandchildren, Morgan, Lauren, Jaydean, Connor and Devon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark, and son, Dennis Pledger, as well as her parents and five siblings.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, April 30 from 1:30 until 2 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur, AL. Then she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Mark in Roselawn Cemetery.
