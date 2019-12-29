HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Loraine Williams Cost, 77, will be Tuesday, December 31,2019 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Bro. Jerome Ward officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Mrs. Cost passed from this life into her heavenly home on December 27, 2019, where she finally met her Lord and Saviour and was reunited with her loving husband, Mike.
Loraine was born on July 27, 1942, in Tibbie, Alabama and grew up in Citronelle. She graduated from Citronelle High School in 1961 and briefly attended Clarke College in Newton Mississippi, where she met the love of her life, Mike Cost. Mike and Loraine married on July 14, 1962 and spent the next 57 years raising a family and serving the Lord.
Loraine was an active member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for many years. She was an avid golfer, volunteered at the Carpenter’s Cabinet and the Hartselle Tabernacle. Loraine loved to go to yard sales with her best friend. The greatest joys of her life were her family, serving the Lord and her community. Preceding her in death were her husband, Mike Cost and her parents, William Harvey and Fannie Ruth Webb Williams.
Survivors include two daughters, Chris Cost Avery (Terry) and Karen Cost Griffith (Mark); two sons, Michael Craig Cost (Daphne) and William Mike Cost (Shonda); two brothers, Billy Williams and John Paul Williams; a sister, Ruthie Williams Nichols; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Tony Russell, Todd Russell, Kevin Russell, Mark Griffith, Dillon Cost and Terry Avery.
