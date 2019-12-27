DECATUR — A Celebration of Life Service for Loreen Halbrooks Lamar, 89, of Decatur, who passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family will have a private burial.
Mrs. Lamar was a member of Ninth Street United Methodist Church and she was a legal secretary for 36 years. Mrs. Lamar was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence H. Lamar and her daughter, Maryellen Lamar.
Survivors include her son, Larry Kevin Lamar (Paula); grandchildren, Stephine Andrews (James), Jenny Peeks (Brad) and Jacob Lamar (Michaela); and great-grandchildren, Kevin, Palmer, Kolten and Delia.
