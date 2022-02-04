MASSEY — Funeral for Lorene Dutton Bryant, 101, will be Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM at McKendree United Methodist Church with Bro. Virgil Bohn and Bro. Darrell Mosley officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in McKendree Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the church.
Mrs. Bryant passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at her residence. She was born February 16, 1920, in Morgan County, to Daniel Moody Dutton and Laura Bell (Minor) Dutton.
Lorene was never happier than when she was working in her garden. She displayed her creative talents in her art and the clothes she sewed for her family and the curtains she created for her home.
Lorene was a gifted teacher. She loved all of her students and created costumes for her plays at school. She loved nature and never lost her excitement for each season. She wrote essays and poems about snow in winter and leaves in autumn. Her grandchildren adored her. She made playing, working, and learning so much more fun. She had a deep faith in God, love for her family, church, and community.
She was a member of McKendree United Methodist Church. She was retired as a school teacher from Crestline School in Hartselle, Danville School at Danville, and Massey School in Morgan County. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Preceding her in death were her husband, John Thomas Bryant; her parents; brothers, Louie Dutton and Ottis Dutton and sisters, Irene Pope and Ilva Aldridge.
Survivors include son, John S. Bryant (Laurie); daughter, Pamelia Bryant Holmes (Greg); grandchildren, Mitchell Bryant Owens, Sr., John Wesley Owens, David Alford Owens and Andrew Peter Owens; great-grandchildren, Mitchell Bryant Owens, Jr., Silas Owens, Eve Owens, Claire Owens and Meryl Owens.
Pallbearers will be Mitchell Bryant Owens, Sr, John Wesley Owens, David Alford Owens, Andrew Peter Owens, Brent Breedlove and Mitchell Bryant Owens, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Willard Asherbranner, Barry Dutton, Mark England, Tim Laney, Robert Pope, Joseph Richardson and Jack Summerford.
