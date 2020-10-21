MOULTON
Lorene Flannigan Hood, 90, died October 19, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Mrs. Hood was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hood Jr.
