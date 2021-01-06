SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Lorene Moland Ward, 76, will be Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jimmy Watson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Somerville Historical Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Ward died on Monday, January 4, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born July 29, 1944, in Lawrence County to Mack Moland and Gertrude Blankenship Moland. She was employed as a cashier for Kroger in Decatur for 32 years, prior to her retirement. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Precedng her in death were her parents and two brothers, Herman and Herbert Moland.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry L. Ward; daughters, Rena Ward and Stephanie Ward; brother, Hubert Moland (Trixie); sisters, Hazel McClaine, Marie Ethridge and Hattie Ingle (Jerry); and granddaughter, Jayden Ratliff.
Pallbearers will be Kirk Caldwell, Charlie Howse, Cody Kennedy, Tim Hughes, Darryl Mann and Mason Mann.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.