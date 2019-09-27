DECATUR
Loretta T. Cothren, 83, of Decatur passed away on September 24, 2019. Her visitation will be today, September 27, 2019, at Roselawn Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to noon. The Celebration of Life will begin at noon following the visitation. She will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Cothren is survived by her children, Michael Cothren (Diane), Connie Cothren and Jeff Cothren (Gina Panattoni); grandchildren, Adam Cothren (Julie), Jamie Standridge and Josh Standridge (Karen); great-grandchildren, Brayden Cothren, Brianna Cothren, Noah Cothren, Jaxon Cothren, Levi Cothren, Phoenix Panattoni and Dakota Panattoni; sisters, Gloria Hilse (Ed), Bobbie Jean Dudley (Henry) and Judy Long (Kyle) and special friend, Thurman McCormick.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leo Cothren; parents, Ervin and Thelma Terry; brothers, Kenneth Terry and Dalton Terry, and sister, Lois Lott.
Mrs. Cothren was a member of Flint Baptist Church. Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice Family Care @ Redstone Village and/or Outreach Ministry at Flint Baptist Church. Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
