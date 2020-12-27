DECATUR — Graveside service for Loria West, 47 of Decatur, will be Monday, December 28, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Midway Memorial Gardens with Rev. Steve Caudle officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Ms. West, who died Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at her residence, was born January 12, 1973 to Sandra Diane West and James Lee West.
She was preceded in death by her birth parents and grandparents, Hershel and Geneva Morgan, Charles R. and Yuri West.
Survivors include her daughter, Jade Gabrielle West; fiancé, Scott Sudduth; parents that raised her, Billy and Rhonda West; brothers, Steven (Kelly) West, Justin (Courtney) West, Jonathan (Lee Ann) West; sister, Kristi (Luke) Davis; and her trusty sidekick, Zoey.
Pallbearers will be Justin West, Jonathan West, Steven West, Luke Davis, Greg Palmer, and Drew Mullican.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.