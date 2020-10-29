DECATUR — Lorie Hester of Decatur passed away on October 26, 2020 at home at the age of 54. Her visitation will be Friday October 30, 2020 from 12 to 3 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will begin at 3 p.m. with Bill Hall and Lance Blackburn officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Lorie is survived by her parents, Leldon and Linda Hester; sisters, Beth Moore, Stephanie Bishop (Joel); brother, David Hester (Myra); five nieces and nephews and seven great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Archie and Flora Hester, and John and Margaret Bailey.
Lorie was born in Tuscumbia AL on April 26, 1966. She lived in Aberdeen MS, moved to Birmingham AL, then to Decatur. She attended Austin High School. She was employed at Wayne Farms. She was a faithful member at Westview Church of Christ in Hartselle, AL.
Pallbearers include Joel Bishop, Jared Bishop, Anna Bishop, Nathan Hester, Nicholas Hester, Andrew Hester and Koen Bishop.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of North Alabama.
