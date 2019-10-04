HILLSBORO — Funeral for Louella Smith, 90, of Hillsboro will be Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Hollis Rutherford officiating. Burial will be in East Lawrence Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before the service.
Mrs. Smith, who died Thursday, October 3, 2019, was born January 4, 1929, to William Polk Peebles and Tennie Terry Peebles. She was a member of Straight Gospel Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Robert Smith; son-in-law, Almon Letson; brothers, Dwight, W.T., Floyd and Coleman Peebles; sisters, Cleora Cooper, Lennie Ballard, Doris Peebles, Beverly Hughs, Paulene Terry and Louise Stewart.
Survivors include one son, Bob (Rev. Linda) Smith; daughter, Debra Letson; two sisters, Dorothy Roberts and Linda Letson; two grandchildren, Bradley K. Letson and Brannon Letson; two great-grandchildren, Kyler Benton-Letson and Rylan Benton-Letson.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
