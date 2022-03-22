DECATUR — Louis Arnold “Arnie” Hill, 75 of Decatur, Alabama passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home, Thursday March 17, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 23rd from 12:00 until 2:00 with services following in the chapel at Ridout’s-Brown Service Funeral Home with Reverend Lyle Holland officiating.
Arnie was born to Hedrick and Nell Hill of Roanoke, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Marshall Hill and Wayne Hill and sister, Melba (Hill) Smith.
Arnie loved God, his family and his friends. He coached Dixie Youth Baseball and Pop Warner Football, was an active part of the youth group at Ninth Street Methodist Church as a youth counselor with his wife. He was employed by CAS and associated companies as a Senior Technical Analyst for more than 40 years. He was an avid Alabama fan - Roll Tide!
Arnie is survived by his sweet wife, Brenda Sims Hill; sons, Jason Hill and Ashley Hill; sisters-in-law, Leigh Anne (Byron) Echols and Dana (Cody) Morgan; uncle and aunt, Joe and Shelba Sims as well as a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will include Jason Hill, Zane Miles, Braden Miles, Dakary Miles, Vander Hill, Cody Morgan and Tony Bolan.
Arnie was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
