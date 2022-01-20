VINEMONT — Louise Carter White, age 90, of Vinemont, Alabama passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Louise was born October 25, 1931 in Morgan County, AL.
Louise is survived by her son, Audie (Vicki) White; her daughters, Pam Crumbley, Cindy Graveman, Susan (Michael) Freeman, Becky Henderson, Kristi Westmoreland; her sisters, Jo Lawrimore, Ruth (Bill) Lewis, Edith Gooden; her brother, Jackie (Pat) Carter; 11 grandchildren; 15 greatgrandchildren.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Rose Lee Buckelew Carter; her granddaughter, Stephanie Graveman; her sons-in-law, Marlin Crumbley, Dale Henderson, Kevin Westmoreland; brother, Paul Carter; brothers-in- law, Elred Lawrimore, Marion Gooden; sister-in-law, Wylene Carter.
Our sweet Mother taught us to live a Godly life, to be kind to everyone, and how to forgive. She was a talented artist from a young age, loved flowers, and had a great sense of humor. She will be greatly missed!
A celebration of life visitation for Louise will be held today, January 20, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Moss-Service Funeral Home, 1901 2nd Ave., NW, Cullman, AL 35055. A celebration of life funeral service will follow at 2:00. An interment will occur at Andrews Chapel, Danville, AL.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mossservicefh.com for the White family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.