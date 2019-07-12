TRINITY — Funeral for Louise Holbert Heaps, 74, of Trinity will be Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Jamin Grubbs and Reverend Michael Mason officiating. Entombment will be in East Lawrence Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Heaps, who died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born April 14, 1945, to Ernest Holbert and Estelle Newsom Holbert. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Leshia Heaps.
Survivors include her husband, Clayton Parker; son, Rodney Heaps; daughter, Penny Long; two brothers, Redding Holbert and Buck Holbert; two sisters, Pearl Carpenter and Fannie Kirby; and two grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be men from the church.
