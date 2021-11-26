DECATUR — Louise Iverson, age 86, of Decatur passed away on November 23, 2021. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 3 PM at Roselawn Cemetery with John and Sandra Godbey officiating.
She is survived by her son, Jody Iverson (Kim); grandsons, Phoenix Iverson (Haley), Noah Iverson (Lauren), Cole Iverson (Sarah), Deacen Iverson (Elizabeth); six great-grandchildren; sisters, Gloria Smith and Ann Harnson (John).
Mrs. Iverson was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Iverson; son, Walter Haynes Iverson; and grandson, Colt Iverson.
Louise loved her family and friends well. She was always ready to help and loved to cook, working in her yard, and quilting. She had a special ability to make everyone feel special and loved. She served for many years on the board of Directors for the Methodist Children’s Home, and volunteered with many organizations.
Memorial gifts may be made to Methodist Children’s Home.
