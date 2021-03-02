HARTSELLE — Funeral Service for Louise “Mama Lou” Tucker, 86, of Hartselle will be Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Cliff Tomlinson officiating and burial in Herring Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Tucker, who passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at her residence, was born August 26, 1934 in Winston County to Dewey McKinley Ledlow and Carrie Myrtle Mae Lindsey Ledlow. She was a member of Cedar Creek Freewill Baptist Church. She was retired from Walmart. Louise was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Hardie Ledlow and Michael Ledlow. She was Mama Lou to everybody.
Robert and Louise met when they were young and set the bar high for the rest of her family. She was a Proverbs 31 woman. She loved and lived for her family. Louise never turned anyone away and you never went away without eating and drinking coffee. She was one of a kind. Louise loved Blue Grass Gospel Music and loved to sing.
Survivors include the love of her life of 62 years, Robert C. Tucker; two sons, Keith Tucker (Jennifer) and Kenneth Tucker (Sherry); two daughters, Karen Nelson (Tim) and Kathy Tucker; four brothers, Clyde Ledlow, Clayton Ledlow, Clinton Ledlow and Donald Ledlow; four sisters, Faye McDonald, Frances Stover, Carolyn Ledlow and Patricia Maze; 14 grandchildren, Jonathon Nelson (Lyn), David Nelson (Amelia), Todd Griffith (Taunton), Heather Watts (Jacob), Tyler Tucker (Tayler), Ashley Green (Garth), Andrea Crow (Tony), Tara Moses (Zach), Sara Tucker, Ashley Frey (Rick), Meggan Drinkard, Cody Drinkard (Heather), Larissa Melcher and Kala Hammel (Dave); 22 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jonathon Nelson, David Nelson, Todd Griffith, Zach Moses, Tyler Tucker, Jacob Watts, Tony Crow, Garth Green.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Andrew Nelson, Landon Strickland, Jude Griffith, Kyker Crow, Pete Hill, Caleb Watts, Brody Watts, Rhett Green, Tucker Moses.
