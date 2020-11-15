DECATUR — A graveside service for Louise Woodard Campbell, 97 of Decatur, will be held at 1 P.M. Monday, November 16, 2020, at Eva Cemetery with Bro. Justin McAlpin officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Campbell was born November 29, 1922 in Morgan County, Alabama to William Charlie Wray and Julia Anne Lamon Wray. She passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, in Madison. She was a lifelong member of Eva Methodist Church. She was devout Christian, doing anything for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ from teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, or cleaning the church. She enjoyed hearing other people’s opinions on theology and scripture.
She was preceded in death by husbands Talmous E. Woodard, with whom she had six children, and James T. Campbell; one very special daughter, Reeta Sue Woodard, whom she loved very much and was the sunshine of her life; eight brothers and sisters; and grandchildren, Bill Woodard and Amanda Woodard.
She is survived by her children Eugene Woodard (Nora) of Decatur, Judy McDonad (Jimmy) of Elberton, GA, Billy Woodard (Mary) of Angier, NC, Howard Woodard (Linda) of Redmond, WA, and Regenia Pepper (Jerry) of Decatur; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.