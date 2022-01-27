SOMERVILLE — A memorial service for Lovick Thomas Sharp will be Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 AM. on Saturday. Mr. Sharp was born on June 4, 1945 in Morgan County in Alabama to Lovick and Alta Sharp. Mr. Sharp died on January 20, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Sharp was a loving son, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. He always took care of his family before thinking of himself. He was honorably discharged from the Army. He loved taking care of his farm while working full time as a financial analyst.
Mr. Sharp was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Betty Johnson, Sue Turney, and Peggy Harris.
Survivors include daughter, Audrey Reeves; sister, Vivian Smith; two grandchildren, Dylan Reeves and Lilly Reeves.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.