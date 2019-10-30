DECATUR — Lovis Wayne Hill, 89, passed away October 27, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Smith, officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Visitation and viewing will precede the service beginning at 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Caddo Community Cemetery in Lawrence County.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Joanne Gable Hill and Louise Tipper Hill; parents, Floyd J. and Adelia Gillespie Hill; brothers, Arnold Hill, Eugene Hill, and Quinton Max Hill; sisters, Helen Schooler, Opal Terry, and Naomi Ellis Jahr.
Survivors include brother, Kermit Hill, Decatur, sons, Douglas Hill (Barbara), Rockwood, MI, Timothy Hill (Patricia), Monroe, MI; stepson, Ronald Zills, Jackson, MI; daughter, Freda Wright (Roy) Sadieville, KY; stepdaughter, Mary Jane Dunham, E. Decatur; and 25 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Having attended public schools in the Old Trinity School, West Morgan County, Mr. Hill spent the majority of his work career in the automobile industry in southeast Michigan. He retired with over 30 years service with Ford Motor company, Rosonville, Michigan. He moved back to the Decatur area in 1998.
