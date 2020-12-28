MOULTON
Funeral for Lowell Mote, 79, is 3:30 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Home with burial in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation is one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Mr. Mote, who died December 26, 2020, is survived by his wife, Charlotte Mote.
