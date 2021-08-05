DECATUR — Loy “Bubba/Red” Benefield Jr. of Decatur (formerly of Holly Pond) was born on April 23, 1931 and passed away peacefully at his residence on August 1, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 90.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Shelba Jean Benefield; mother, Pearl Benefield and son, Rickey Jones. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Margaret Jones Benefield; children, Robin (Ty) Wilson, Sam (Theresa) Benefield, Luette Benefield, Danielle (Marshall) Hagler, Jon (Sheree) Benefield, Vickie (Emilio) Sanchez and Mickey (Ty) Jones; brothers, Charles (Betty) Benefield and Billy Mack Benefield. In addition, Mr. Benefield leaves behind 20 grandkids and 22 great-grandkids and counting as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family, and dear friends. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed!
Visitation was Wednesday from 6:00-9:00 p.m. The funeral will be today August 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Holly Pond Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Holly Pond Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.