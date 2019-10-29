HOOVER — A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Loy Jones is today, October 29, 2019 at noon at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel with a two hour visitation prior to the service. Reverend Mike Holley, senior minister of Bluff Park United Methodist Church, will officiate the service.
Mrs. Jones died Sunday, October 27th at home in Hoover, Alabama as she was recovering from a recent surgery. She was born in Morgan County and graduated from Falkville High School in 1957. She held degrees from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa and UNA at Florence, Alabama. Mrs. Jones was a professional educator retiring from Hoover City Schools as a librarian in 1991.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dr. Ron Jones; son, Kerry Jones (Cindy), Hoover; foster son, Teo Vuong (May), Pass Christian, Mississippi; four grandchildren, Ryan Jones, Hoover, Hieu Vuong of Pass Christian, Mississippi, Hien Vuong, Washington DC, and Linh Vuong, Newman, Georgia. Mrs. Jones‘s mother, Hassie Oden Bryan and father, J.L. Bryan, Falkville preceded her in death. Mrs. Jones had nine brothers and sisters, Dean Nelson (Ed, deceased), Falkville, Lavonis Bryan (Peggy, deceased), Decatur, Peggy Nelson (Brownie), Athens, Alfred Bryan (Linda), Falkville, Billy Bryan (Patricia), Falkville, Keith Bryan (Becky), Eva, Reba Pevahouse (Arthur), Arab, Marshall Bryan, deceased (Sherry, deceased), Hartselle and Wendell Bryan, deceased (Sondra), Eva.
Mrs. Jones was a thoughtful and caring person in her actions and words toward others and especially her family. She was a member of Bluff Park United Methodist Church and a faithful member of the Canterbury Class for more than 40 years.
