HARTSELLE — Graveside services will be Sunday, January 24, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Guntersville, Alabama. Rev. Bueal Hunkapiller will officiate.
Mr. Brown was born April 22, 1942 to Lawrence Haden and Alzie Mae Brown. He worked all his life, beginning in childhood. He was a modest gentleman who believed in helping others, his community, and country.
He was known for his generosity, kindness, and sense of humor. He often provided anonymous assistance to others. He took pride in helping farmers and homeowners as an FHA Supervisor. He was a lifelong reader, a master woodworker, an able electrician and radio operator, a crack shot, and designed his own house. He loved his family, bluegrass and gospel music, reading the Wall Street Journal, and his dog Baxter.
He rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Alabama National Guard and served as commander of the 131st Signal Battalion at Graysville, Hanceville, and Birmingham. He retired as Personnel Officer at the 142nd Signal Brigade in Decatur.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Hartselle, Morgan County Personnel Review Board, Hartselle City Utility Board, and Oden Nunn Masonic Lodge.
Mr. Brown attended Marshal County High School, then worked his way to a degree at Auburn University. He was a graduate of Alabama Military Academy and Command General Staff College, where he was on the Commandant’s list.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Janice, daughter Stephenie, son-in-law Peter, grandsons Matthew and Steven, and sisters Jeanette, Louise (Lumpy), Sarah (Sally), and Rachel. Preceding him in death were his parents, infant son David Haden, and sisters Mary Love and Virginia (Ginger).
His family requests that rather than sending flowers, please make a donation to the First Baptist Church of Hartselle Ramp Building Fund or to a charity of your choice.
