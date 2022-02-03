ATHENS — Lt. Colonel Ned R. Taylor, 75 of Athens, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Lt. Col. Taylor was born on July 27, 1946, to Mack Roger and Opal Marie Anglin Taylor.
Lt. Col. Taylor is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sherry Leigh Bracey Taylor; children, Angela Danelle Taylor of Athens, and Stacia “Staci” Taylor Hill (Brian) of Elkmont; grandchildren, Daniel Seth Myrick of Florence, and Justin Wade Hill of Elkmont; father, Mack Roger Taylor of Hartselle; brothers, Alan Taylor (Mitzi) of Hartselle, and Lynn Taylor (Thu) of Mississippi; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his mother and grandson, Dakota Ryan Hill.
Funeral services for Lt. Col. Ned R. Taylor will be Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. - 1:50 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sylone Cemetery.
Lt. Col. Taylor loved his family and Alabama football. He enjoyed reading, puzzles, music, cooking and grilling. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed sitting around the pool with family and neighbors. He especially loved serving his God and country.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.