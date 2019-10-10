DECATUR — Funeral for Lucian D. McCulloch, Sr., age 91, of Decatur, will be Friday, October 11, 2019, 2 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dallas Culver officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. McCulloch, who died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at his residence, was born October 18, 1927, in Decatur to John Dewey McCulloch and Persia Brothers McCulloch. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Fern Neaves McCulloch, his parents, two brothers, and five sisters. Mr. McCulloch was a 65-year member of Rising Sun Lodge No. 29, a founding member (50 years) and past potentate of Cahaba Shrine and owner of McCulloch Appliance for 61 years. He was a member of Austinville United Methodist Church and a U.S. Army veteran of WWII. Rolling with the Crimson Tide and his NASCAR drivers were two of his favorite things. He enjoyed helping burned and crippled children at Shriners Hospitals.
He is survived by one son, Lucian D. “Mack” McCulloch, Jr. (Serena) of Decatur; one daughter, Pam McCulloch of Decatur; one sister, Betty Millwood of Decatur; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn McCulloch and Jewel McCulloch, both of Decatur.
Pallbearers will be Patrick McCulloch, Larry Self, Jeff McCulloch, John Millwood, Mika Clark and Jose Escobar.
The family would like to express their special thanks to Decatur Fire Station #1, Hospice of the Valley, caregiver, Peggy Hill, and Akia Rice and Karen Dobbs with Elder Care.
