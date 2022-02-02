DECATUR — Celebration of Life for Lucian Dewey “Mack” McCulloch, Jr., age 62, of Decatur, will be Friday, February 4, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dallas Culver officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Chapel Hill Methodist Church on Chapel Hill Road will host a fellowship for family and friends following the service.
Mr. McCulloch, who died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at his residence, was born May 26, 1959, in Decatur, to Lucian Dewey McCulloch, Sr. and Doris Fern Neaves McCulloch. He was preceded in death by his parents. He was owner/operator of McCulloch Appliance.
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Serena Seagle McCulloch; beloved sister, Pam McCulloch; sisters-in-law, Carla Seagle Hogue and Celestina Seagle Roux; niece, Livia Hogue; and nephews, Logan Hogue and Sean Hogue.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals, c/o Cahaba Temple, P. O. Box 8388, Huntsville, AL 35810.
Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.