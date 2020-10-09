TRINITY — Graveside service for Lucian Terry, 86, of Trinity will be today, October 9, 2020, at 12:30 P.M. at Smyrna Cemetery with Joe Pitt officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Mr. Terry died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, of complications from COVID-19. He was born December 10, 1933, to Frank Emons Terry and Sallie Mae Grissom Terry. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sarah Terry; and daughter, Lora Michelle Early.
Survivors include his son, Michael Terry; daughter, Deborah Terry; brother, Bobby Terry; sisters, Marie Wilson, Charity Decker.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Visit our website at parkwayfunerals.com to sign our online guest book.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.