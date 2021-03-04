SOMERVILLE — A graveside funeral service and interment for Lucille Brown will be at 2 pm Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Valhermoso Holiness Cemetery with Brother Tim Patrick officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 12-2 P.M. before the services on Saturday at Valhermoso Holiness Church.
Lucille Brown went home to be with her Savior on March 2, 2021, at her home with loved ones. She was born on October 7, 1938, in Morgan County to Zack Barnett, Sr. and Gracie Key. She worked 29 years at Brown’s Recycling before she retired. Lucille was the perfect example of a holy woman, she loved her church and her Savior. She loved her family and friends especially her great- grandson, Clay. One of her favorite things to do was go to the mountains and spend time with her wonderful husband, Hoyt. She was the best wife, mother and grandmother that anyone could ask for. She would never leave you without a hug and her beautiful smile.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Brown; her son, Kevin Brown; her grandson, Phillip Brown; her parents and three brothers and three sisters.
The family would like to say special thanks to Nancy Downes and the many other people who helped and gave care to Lucille during her final days.
Survivors include her husband, Hoyt Brown; grandson, Michael Brown (Misty); great-grandson, Clay Brown; stepsons, Steven Brown (Tina) and Tim Brown (Jennifer); stepdaughter, Sheila Casinger (Cass); stepgrandsons, Temon Brown and Hoyt Brown; brothers, James “Buddy” Brown, Earl Barnett and Rayburn Barnett; sister, Helen Bailey; sister-in-law and best-friend, Nellie Brown.
Pallbearers will be Cecil Blocker, Jason Blocker, Daniel Blocker, Ira Giddens, Alan Tweedie, and Joel Bailey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Devoy Brown, Darron Blocker, and Noel Bailey.
