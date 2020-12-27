DECATUR — Lucille Wilkerson Folkert passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020. She was born on November 12, 1920 to John J. Wilkerson and Cora Viola Blankenship Wilkerson.
Visitation will be today, December 27, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Roselawn Cemetery.
She was the sixth of nine children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert N. Folkert; her parents; siblings, Ernest Wilkerson, Hewitt Wilkerson, Sallie Wallace, Lassie Shelton, W.D. “Pete” Wilkerson, Docia B. Slayton, Annie D. Moody, and Allene Littrell.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
She graduated from Lawrence County High School. She loved sports and was on the girl’s basketball team and earned three letters in basketball. She retired from the U.S. Government after 30 years of service.
