HUNTSVILLE — Lucy Beatrice “Dolly” Howell, formerly of Hartselle, passed away on March 17, 2020 at Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville.
A graveside service will be held today, March 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Hartselle City Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Howell was born November 16, 1930 in Lawrence County to Joseph Layfette and Beatrice Aycock Pitt. She graduated from Riverside High School in Decatur. She was in the furniture business for over 50 years, working the majority of the time for Townhouse Galleries in Decatur. She loved serving her many customers and working with her dear friends, Dan and Judy Thomas and many others. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hartselle.
She is survived by her sons, Jon Mark Howell and wife, Carol of Huntsville and Ray Nance Howell III and wife, Joyce of Lexington, NC; brothers, CSM Joe L. “Bud” Pitt, USA, Retired and Sonny Pitt; 11 grandchildren, Jacob Howell, Ashley Patterson (Josh), Bart Patterson (Jehan), Megan Johnson (Matthew), Lynn Whitt (Roger), Della Fowler (Ryan), Knight Koonce, Ray Nance Howell IV (Sang), Andrew Howell (Melissa), Les Howell (Ashley), Nicholas Howell (Ashley) and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her three sisters; her daughter, Nancy and son, Robert.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alabama Mississippi Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the charity of the donor’s choice.
