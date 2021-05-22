DECATUR — Lucy Margaret Roberson Hutto, 94, died May 20, 2021. Funeral will be Monday at 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
