DECATUR — Funeral service for Lucy Margaret Roberson Hutto, age 94, of Decatur, will be Monday, May 24, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Aaron Kretzschmar officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Hutto, who died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Decatur Health & Rehabilitation, was born September 4, 1926, in Mount Hope, to Claude and Susie Roberson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hutto, her parents, two sisters, Lola Hutto and Leoda Saint, and one nephew, Jim Hutto. She was co-owner of Hutto Printing for 55 years, and a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
She is survived by one son, John Paul Hutto (Beverly Nichols Hutto); one daughter, Mary Ann Hutto Jacobs (Jim); three grandchildren, Allison Hutto, Keegan Ross Hutto, and Laura Jacobs; and one niece, Susan Hutto Habercom (Mark).
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
