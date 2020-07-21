VINEMONT — Luetta Crider Kinney, 96, of Vinemont passed into her eternal rest at home surrounded by her children on July 19, 2020. Graveside services will be at Enon Baptist Cemetery on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be at Life Pointe Church, 347 Hills Chapel Road, Falkville AL 35622 today from 6 to 8 p.m.
Mrs. Kinney was born to Marzie Kellum Crider and the late James Andrew Crider on October 31, 1923.
Mrs. Kinney loved God and taking care of her family whether it was canning the harvest from their garden, sewing clothes for her children, or making their favorite birthday cake even into her eighties. Her children were truly blessed to have a Proverbs 31 mother modeling the life of Christ before them. Mrs. Kinney was a faithful Sunday school teacher for many years and always active in her church. She was a graduate of Eva High School Class of 1944, and one of the oldest living alumni of the school.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 65 years, Ollen Murphy Kinney; infant son, Coy Dewayne Kinney; daughter, Jeri Lou Kinney Graeber; sisters, Ezell Ryan, Datchel Holmes and Gaynell Ryan; brothers, Auburn, Truman, Afton and Gafton Ryan.
Mrs. Kinney is survived by sons, Tim (Jackie) Kinney and Allen Kinney; daughter, Jan (David) Young; son-in-law, Stefan (Christa) Graeber; grandchildren, Blake Kinney, Brooke (Wayne) Hudson, Elizabeth (Matthew) Berry, Sydnee Graeber and Mattie and Sam Hice; great-granddaughter, Olivia Hudson; sister, Juanita Burdick; sister-in-law, Maybelle (Ken) Mangrum; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Eternal Love Ministries. Mrs. Kinney and husband, Ollen, enjoyed one of the highlights of their lives in December 2001 on a mission trip to Saltillo, Mexico, at the ages of 78 and 73. Donations can be sent to Eternal Love Ministries, P.O. Box 3, Buckholts, TX 76518. There will also be envelopes available during visitation.
