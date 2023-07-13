HARTSELLE — Lula Fowler, 83, died July 12, 2023. Peck Funeral Home will announce arrangements.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Roast Beef and Blue Cheese Tartine perfect for Bastille Day (or anytime)
- Sports on TV, Radio: July 13, 2023
- Fun at the Fort: Athens group passing along history of old Trinity High and Civil War site
- Cool as a cucumber: Beat the summer heat with these refreshing cold soups
- Toss some shrimp on the barbie at your next party
- Aircraft ends up in trees in Limestone County
- Pryor Field board meeting heated over having to pass up $500,000 grant
- Decatur City Schools create Homeless Education Resource Officer position
Most Read
Articles
- 3rd Friday canceled for July; organizer cites concerns over unruly youths at event
- Decatur police: Decatur man and woman charged with drug trafficking
- New zoning ordinance would ban front yard parking
- 3rd Friday organizers seek solutions after July event canceled because of unruly minors
- Prep softball: Red Raiders hire former Sparkman coach
- New owner of Cross-Eyed Owl wants to stay local
- Upcoming Decatur City Schools pre-K center to hold about 400 students
- Lightning strikes twice: Residents of 2 homes on same street flee fires
- Road projects set to begin in Hartselle
- Elijah's Blanket: Decatur woman, inspired by grandson, knits blankets for NICU families
Images
Videos
Commented
- Marketing survey to show whether DU customers want fiber internet (3)
- Should it be legal to shoot fireworks within city limits? (2)
- EDITORIAL: Tuberville's grandstanding disrespects military (2)
- New zoning ordinance would ban front yard parking (2)
- 3rd Friday canceled for July; organizer cites concerns over unruly youths at event (2)
- Local businesses worry about loss of another downtown parking lot (1)
- Distracted driving bill signed into law (1)
- Mike Sims (1)
- New $700,000 HVAC systems among improvements at Princess Theatre (1)
- After three years of construction, new West Morgan High about to open (1)
- EDITORIAL: Opioid settlement should go to fight opioid crisis (1)
- Judge's order limits government contact with social media operators, raises disinformation questions (1)
- Demolition of former Decatur Country Club building underway (1)
- Police: Juveniles injured in accidental shootings at Wilson Morgan Park (1)
- The heat is on — and I don’t like It (1)
- EDITORIAL: Tuberville's antics leave Marines without leader (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.