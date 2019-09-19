HILLSBORO — Luster Deloney Sr. was born December 8, 1930 to the late Percy Lee and Lucy Bean Deloney. He confessed hope in Christ and joined Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church. He later united with First Baptist Church of Town Creek.
He was a veteran of the Korean War. He returned home from the army and started working at Reynolds Metal Company, where he was affectionately known as “Dead Head” where he retired after 35 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 69 years, Annie Mae Goode Deloney; three brothers, one son and one grandson.
He leaves to cherish his memory 12 children: Luster Deloney Jr. (Geneva) of Courtland, James Deloney (Vickie) of Fulton, MS, Mary Deloney of Hillsboro, Katherine Latham (James) of Huntsville, Peggy Reedus (Melvin) of Courtland, Patricia Hood (Roy) of Leighton, Lucy Deloney (Michael) of Hillsboro, Lorine Davidson (David) of Town Creek, Charley Deloney (Glory) of Hillsboro, Willie Deloney of Hillsboro, Alvin Deloney (Bridget) of Decatur and Kevin Deloney (Julia) of Courtland; 10 sisters-in-law; 11 brothers-in-law; 58 grandchildren; 68 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral will be Friday, September 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church in Courtland. He will be placed in the church one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will follow in Sterrs Cemetery in Decatur. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.
