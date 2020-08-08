DECATUR — A Celebration of Life and Graveside Service for Luther Earl Wiggins Sr., 75 of Decatur, Alabama, will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Calvary Memorial Gardens with the Reverend George Franklin officiating.
Luther was born on October 14, 1944 to the late Luther and Myrtle Norvlean Cain Wiggins in Morgan County, AL. He departed this life on August 6, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
He accepted Christ at an early age and attended Union Grove P.B. Church. He worked at Wolverine Tube Company as a crane operator where he retired with 31 years of dedicated service. He loved fishing, cracking jokes and talking to people in which he never met a stranger. He was the life of the party and was a prankster. He always loved dressing up and wearing his many hats. He considered himself as Mr. GQ and he treasured his green Chev truck. He will be missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Luther Wiggins Jr. and Gerald Wiggins; four siblings, George Washington Wiggins, Ellen Marie Wiggins, Andrew Wiggins and Patricia Ann Pointer.
Luther will forever be remembered by his wife, Wanda Holland Wiggins; children, Debbra (Bishop Cary) Orr of Harvest, Quincy (Keisha) Wiggins of Madison and Lucus (Sheneka) Wiggins of Decatur; seven grandchildren, Latoya, Endia, Kierra, Adaja, Quincy Jr., Michael and Jabarie; three great-grandchildren, Jada, Amiyah and Sophia; one brother, Lloyd Wiggins; two sisters, Carolyn Ann (Ruis) Orr and Brenda Williams, all of Decatur; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
