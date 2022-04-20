LACEY’S SPRING — Luther Elliott McAnally, went to be with the Lord on Sunday April 17, 2022, at his residence. Mr. McAnally was born May 20, 1936, to Luther Cleveland McAnally and Mary Ruth Chunn.
He was an Elder at First Christian Church at Valhermoso Springs. He was a 1956 graduate of Cotaco High School. He worked the majority of his career as Maintenance Mechanic at Onan Cooperation. He enjoyed coaching community league basketball and baseball in his younger years. He was loving husband to Marian Ann McAnally for 51 years until her death, and 8 years to Patsy Ann Saylor McAnally.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; brothers, David Edward McAnally, Harold Thomas McAnally; sisters, Annie Ruth McAnally Bonds, Cathryn Hilda McAnally Jones; wife, Marian Ann Chaivers McAnally, and son, Elliott Keith McAnally.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Ann Saylor McAnally of Lacey’s Spring, AL: sons, Marion Mark McAnally (Eegee) of Lacey’s Spring, AL, Bret Saylor (Marian) of Auburn, AL, Kelly Saylor (Lisa) of Grant, AL; daughter-in-law, Tammy Cothren McAnally; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
His body will lie in state at First Christian Church Valhermoso Springs from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 12 p.m on Saturday April 23, 2022. Burial will be in Valhermoso Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Bret Saylor, Kelly Saylor, Carl Carlson, Jeff Holmes, Scott Bedingfield, and Joseph McAnally.
