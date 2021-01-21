SOMERVILLE — Luther Marlin Chandler, 93, died January 19, 2021. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home with burial in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be noon until service time on Friday at the funeral home. He is survived by his wife, Janice Chandler.
Obituary Information
